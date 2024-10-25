Juneau Afternoon: American Red Cross, Waipuna, JDHS Ignite, Mudrooms

On this episode:
- Information on how to become a volunteer for the American Red Cross
- Open house on Wed. Oct. 30 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Red Cross Lemoncreek Office
- Waipuna, the award-winning contemporary Hawaiian music trio, will perform on Sat, Oct. 26, at 7:00 p.m., as part of the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council “Golden Hour” series
- Creepy Crawly Meet and Greet from JDHS IGNITE is happening Wed, Oct. 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- Mudrooms, the live community story-telling event, is hosting a workshop on Sun, Nov. 3
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from DJ Thomson.