Juneau Afternoon: American Red Cross, Waipuna, JDHS Ignite, Mudrooms

Juneau Afternoon: Author Bridey Thelen-Heidel returns to Juneau with her memoir "Bright Eyes" On this episode: Author Bridey Thelen-Heidel on her memoir "Bright Eyes" and her upcoming talks at Mendenhall Library and Hearthside Books; Halloween events and more with the CBJ Parks and Recreation Department; REACH on National Disability Employment Awareness Month and REACH's Supported Employment Program; Rotary's Youth Exchange Program has students visiting from Brazil, Argentina, and the Czech Republic.

Juneau Afternoon: Princess Sophia, "Love Letters," Community Health Forum, Real Talk Walk/Run On this episode: SS Princess Sophia remembrance is Fri, Oct. 25 at Noon at Evergreen Cemetery; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre to present "Love Letters" with rotating casts and directors starting Fri, Oct. 25; Cancer Connection is offering the Community Health Forum this Sat, Oct. 26; Updates from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce; Bartlett Beginnings team is sponsoring the third annual Real Talk Walk/Run on Sat, Oct. 26, at the Airport Trail.