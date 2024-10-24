Juneau Afternoon: Author Bridey Thelen-Heidel returns to Juneau with her memoir “Bright Eyes”

On this episode:
- Author Bridey Thelen-Heidel on her memoir “Bright Eyes” and her upcoming talks at Mendenhall Library and Hearthside Books
- Halloween events and more with the CBJ Parks and Recreation Department
- REACH on National Disability Employment Awareness Month and REACH’s Supported Employment Program
- Rotary’s Youth Exchange program has students visiting from Brazil, Argentina, and the Czech Republic
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
