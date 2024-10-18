Juneau Afternoon: Filipino American History Month five-course celebration dinner; Halloween scavenger hunt and downtown trick-or-treat; Trinity Church cookie jar sale; SelfSong meditation class

On today’s program:
- In Bocca al Lupo is offering a five-course dinner celebration in honor of Filipino American History Month on Sat, Oct. 26
- The Downtown Business Association is sponsoring a pumpkin scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat to celebrate Halloween
- Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a benefit and offer over 100 vintage ceramic cookie jars on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Selfsong Meditation to offer a four-class course on meditation, which begins on Sat, Oct. 26
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.