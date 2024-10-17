Juneau Afternoon: Author and educator Genét Simone on her book “Teaching in the Dark,” plus Bustin’ Out’s bra drive, ATIA meeting in Juneau, and UAS Technical Center’s new program for high school students

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Filipino American History Month five-course celebration dinner; Halloween scavenger hunt and downtown trick-or-treat; Trinity Church cookie jar sale; SelfSong meditation class On today's program: In Bocca al Lupo is offering a five-course dinner celebration in honor of Filipino American History Month on Sat, Oct. 26; The Downtown Business Association is sponsoring a pumpkin scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat to celebrate Halloween; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will hold a benefit and offer over 100 vintage ceramic cookie jars on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. ; Selfsong Meditation to offer a four-class course on meditation, which begins on Sat, Oct. 26.

Juneau Afternoon: "Songs for Support" brings local musicians together for hurricane relief On this episode: 20 local musicians come together Friday night, Oct. 18 at The Alaskan Hotel & Bar to raise support for hurricane relief through greatergood.org; Two Left Feet AK to offer an "Introduction to Blue Dancing" class at the Alaska Club beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23; The Juneau Symphony "Brilliant Defiance" concert this weekend (Oct. 19 & 20) to feature the first music director candidate Dwayne Corbin conducting a concert featuring Shostakovich, Mendelssohn, and Boulanger.