Juneau Afternoon: Author and educator Genét Simone on her book “Teaching in the Dark,” plus Bustin’ Out’s bra drive, ATIA meeting in Juneau, and UAS Technical Center’s new program for high school students

- Genét Simone, educator and author of “Teaching in the Dark,” will appear at the Mendenhall Library at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The book chronicles her first year of teaching in Alaska.
- Bustin Out Boutique’s Bra Drive is this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 118 Seward St. The store works with https://thebrarecyclers.com/ to recycle and repurpose bras for those in need.
- Alaska Travel Industry Association previews its annual meeting with the theme “Immersive Alaska,” happening Oct. 22-24 in Juneau.
- UAS Technical Education Center shares information on the classes available to high school students, plus additional updates on scheduling and upcoming classes.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
