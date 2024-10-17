Juneau Afternoon: Author and educator Genét Simon on her book “Teaching in the Dark,” plus Bustin’ Out’s bra drive, ATIA meeting in Juneau, and UAS Techincal Center’s new program for high school students

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: "Songs for Support" brings local musicians together for hurricane relief On this episode: 20 local musicians come together Friday night, Oct. 18 at The Alaskan Hotel & Bar to raise support for hurricane relief through greatergood.org; Two Left Feet AK to offer an "Introduction to Blue Dancing" class at the Alaska Club beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23; The Juneau Symphony "Brilliant Defiance" concert this weekend (Oct. 19 & 20) to feature the first music director candidate Dwayne Corbin conducting a concert featuring Shostakovich, Mendelssohn, and Boulanger.

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part three On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle continues the compelling mini-series, "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story." This time, the textured hair journey is explored from the male perspective.