Juneau Afternoon: “Songs for Support” brings local musicians together for hurricane relief

Juneau Afternoon: Author and educator Genét Simon on her book "Teaching in the Dark," plus Bustin' Out's bra drive, ATIA meeting in Juneau, and UAS Techincal Center's new program for high school students Genét Simone, educator and author of "Teaching in the Dark," will appear at the Mendenhall Library at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The book chronicles her first year of teaching in Alaska. Bustin Out Boutique's Bra Drive is this Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 118 Seward St. The store works with https://thebrarecyclers.com/ to recycle and repurpose bras for those in need. Alaska Travel Industry Association previews its annual meeting with the theme "Immersive Alaska," happening Oct. 22-24 in Juneau. UAS Technical Education Center shares information on the classes available to high school students, plus additional updates on scheduling and upcoming classes.

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part three On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle continues the compelling mini-series, "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story." This time, the textured hair journey is explored from the male perspective.