Juneau Afternoon: “Songs for Support” brings local musicians together for hurricane relief

On this episode:
- 20 local musicians come together Friday night, Oct. 18 at The Alaskan Hotel & Bar to raise support for hurricane relief through greatergood.org
- Two Left Feet AK to offer an “Introduction to Blue Dancing” class at the Alaska Club beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 23
- The Juneau Symphony “Brilliant Defiance” concert this weekend (Oct. 19 & 20) to feature the first music director candidate Dwayne Corbin conducting a concert featuring Shostakovich, Mendelssohn, and Boulanger
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Craig Georg.