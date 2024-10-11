Juneau Afternoon: Andy on the Town with Lou Logan, Inupiaq qayak maker, plus live music and a preview of 50 Fest with George Kuhar, Rrains, Wordplay, and The Rain Dogs

On today’s program:
- Andy on the Town: Andy Kline interviews Lou Logan at the Alaska State Museum. Lou has been building an Inupiaq qayak over the last several months, and he will speak on his journey on Indigenous People’s Day, Monday, Oct. 14
- Live music and a preview of 50 Fest, the KTOO 50th Anniversary Celebration happening on Sat, Oct. 12, with George Kuhar, Rrains, Wordplay, and The Rain Dogs
- KTOO board president Eliska Champagne-Veselka and KTOO general manager Justin Shoman talk about celebrating 50 years as the foundation and future of KTOO
Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.