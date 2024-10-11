Juneau Afternoon: Andy on the Town with Lou Logan, Inupiaq qayak maker, plus live music and a preview of 50 Fest with George Kuhar, Rrains, Wordplay, and The Rain Dogs

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Culture Rich Conversations: Getting to the roots, part three On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle continues the compelling mini-series, "Getting to the roots: Our hair has a story." This time, the textured hair journey is explored from the male perspective.

Juneau Afternoon: Tlingit & Haida share new details on Alaska Native eligibility under the Marine Mammal Protection Act On this episode: Tlingit & Haida begins a monthly update segment on Juneau Afternoon and discusses Alaska Native eligibility under the Marine Mammal Protection Act; Breast Cancer Awareness Month information from Bartlett Regional Hospital and the local chapter of the International Firefighters Association; The Juneau Nordic Ski Team season begins soon and is looking for skiers; The USDA Forest Service visits to share details about the 14,000 ornaments created by Alaskans and the kick-off of this year's tour for the Capitol Christmas Tree.