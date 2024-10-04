KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective “Songwriter Showcase,” Alaska State Museum hosts Chilkat tassel workshop, Juneau Audubon fall series, and Mudrooms “Bones” storytelling event

by

Carter Johnson will present his talk on Thu, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m., as part of the Juneau Audubon Society fall speaker series.

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week; SHI Lecture Series speaker Dr. Jason Briner; Southeast Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day

On today's program: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week to host a mixer in Juneau on Tue, Oct. 8 at Amalga Distillery; SHI Lecture Series spotlight with Jason Briner on his talk "Waking Up from the Last Ice Age" scheduled for Tue, Oct. 8; SE Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day is Fri, Oct. 11.

Cover art for Marc Cameron's latest Arliss Cutter Novel "Bad River."

Juneau Afternoon: Author Marc Cameron talks "Bad River," the newest Arliss Cutter novel; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's "Golden Age Cabaret;" and First Friday preview with Summer A.H. Christiansen

On this episode: Author Marc Cameron's newest novel "Bad River" - another in his Arliss Cutter series about a U.S. Marshall and their adventures in Alaska; First Friday artist Summer A.H. Christiansen at Kindred Post; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents "Golden Age Cabaret" this Saturday, Oct. 5; Arts Round-Up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon: Elder Care Summit 2024; SEARHC's Movetober; Juneau Garden Club's Share the Harvest potluck

On today's episode: The 2024 SREC (Southeast Regional Eldercare Coalition) Summit: Connecting the Community is scheduled at the Centennial Hall Convention Center from September 30 to October 2, 2024; SEARHC is sponsoring Movetober, a free physical activity campaign designed to make staying active easy and accessible for everyone in Southeast Alaska; Juneau Garden Club's Share the Harvest community potluck is on Saturday, Sept. 28; and updates from Juneau Parks and Recreation and Juneau Public Libraries.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications