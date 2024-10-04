Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective “Songwriter Showcase,” Alaska State Museum hosts Chilkat tassel workshop, Juneau Audubon fall series, and Mudrooms “Bones” storytelling event

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week; SHI Lecture Series speaker Dr. Jason Briner; Southeast Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day On today's program: Alaska Entrepreneurship Week to host a mixer in Juneau on Tue, Oct. 8 at Amalga Distillery; SHI Lecture Series spotlight with Jason Briner on his talk "Waking Up from the Last Ice Age" scheduled for Tue, Oct. 8; SE Alaska Parkinson Disease Education Day is Fri, Oct. 11.

Juneau Afternoon: Author Marc Cameron talks "Bad River," the newest Arliss Cutter novel; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's "Golden Age Cabaret;" and First Friday preview with Summer A.H. Christiansen On this episode: Author Marc Cameron's newest novel "Bad River" - another in his Arliss Cutter series about a U.S. Marshall and their adventures in Alaska; First Friday artist Summer A.H. Christiansen at Kindred Post; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents "Golden Age Cabaret" this Saturday, Oct. 5; Arts Round-Up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council