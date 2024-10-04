Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective “Songwriter Showcase,” Alaska State Museum hosts Chilkat tassel workshop, Juneau Audubon fall series, and Mudrooms “Bones” storytelling event

On today’s program:
- Live music with the Muskeg Collective performing Sat, Oct. 5 at the Goldtown
- Chilkat weavers to host a drop-in tassel-making workshop at the Alaska State Museum as part of Protection: Adaptation and Resistance
- Preview of the Juneau Audubon Society speaker series beginning Thu, Oct. 10
- Mudrooms “Bones” storytelling, Tue, Oct. 8, with beneficiary Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
