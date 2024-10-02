Juneau Afternoon: Author Marc Cameron talks “Bad River,” the newest Arliss Cutter novel; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s “Golden Age Cabaret;” and First Friday preview with Summer A.H. Christiansen

On today's episode: The 2024 SREC (Southeast Regional Eldercare Coalition) Summit: Connecting the Community is scheduled at the Centennial Hall Convention Center from September 30 to October 2, 2024; SEARHC is sponsoring Movetober, a free physical activity campaign designed to make staying active easy and accessible for everyone in Southeast Alaska; Juneau Garden Club's Share the Harvest community potluck is on Saturday, Sept. 28; and updates from Juneau Parks and Recreation and Juneau Public Libraries.
On this episode: Theatre in the Rough's "THROUGH THE ROUGHING GLASS" is a fashion show, silent auction, and costume sale and a fundraiser for Housing First's Forget-Me-Not Manor happening Saturday, Sept. 28 at McPhetres Hall; St. Vincent de Paul's Friends of the Poor Walk is Saturday, Sept. 28 with the start at 9:00 a.m. at the Thrift Store at 9151 Glacier Hwy; Theater Alaska opens Shakespeare's "Henry V" on Friday, Sept. 27, for a run around various locations in Juneau through Oct. 20.
On this episode: Juneau World Affairs Council Speaker Series presents "The Middle East on Edge: Assessing the Prospects for a Regional War" with Professor Steven Niva on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m.; The Rotary Club of Juneau presents the 13th annual Capital Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.; Monthly update from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce; and UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents "Uncharted: Stories of Scientists Navigating Disabilities, Chronic Conditions, and Potential Bias in STEM Careers" with Dr. Skylar Bayer on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Library.