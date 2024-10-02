KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Author Marc Cameron talks “Bad River,” the newest Arliss Cutter novel; Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s “Golden Age Cabaret;” and First Friday preview with Summer A.H. Christiansen

by

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents “Golden Age Cabaret’ on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

