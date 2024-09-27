Juneau Afternoon: Elder Care Summit 2024; SEARHC’s Movetober; Juneau Garden Club’s Share the Harvest potluck

On today’s episode:
- The 2024 SREC (Southeast Regional Eldercare Coalition) Summit: Connecting the Community will be held at the Centennial Hall Convention Center from September 30 to October 2, 2024.
- SEARHC is sponsoring Movetober, a free physical activity campaign designed to make staying active easy and accessible for everyone in Southeast Alaska.
- Juneau Garden Club’s Share the Harvest community potluck is on Saturday, Sept. 28.
- Updates from Juneau Parks and Recreation and Juneau Public Libraries.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.