KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Elder Care Summit 2024; SEARHC’s Movetober; Juneau Garden Club’s Share the Harvest potluck

by

On today’s episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Theatre in the Rough's 'Through the Roughing Glass' Fundraiser; St. Vincent de Paul's 14th annual Walk to End Poverty; Theater Alaska's 'Henvy V'

On this episode: Theatre in the Rough's "THROUGH THE ROUGHING GLASS" is a fashion show, silent auction, and costume sale and a fundraiser for Housing First's Forget-Me-Not Manor happening Saturday, Sept. 28 at McPhetres Hall; St. Vincent de Paul's Friends of the Poor Walk is Saturday, Sept. 28 with the start at 9:00 a.m. at the Thrift Store at 9151 Glacier Hwy; Theater Alaska opens Shakespeare's "Henry V" on Friday, Sept. 27, for a run around various locations in Juneau through Oct. 20.

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau World Affairs Council presents Steve Niva; Captial Brewfest celebrates beverage makers; UAS Evening at Egan presents Dr. Skylar Bayer

On this episode: Juneau World Affairs Council Speaker Series presents "The Middle East on Edge: Assessing the Prospects for a Regional War" with Professor Steven Niva on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m.; The Rotary Club of Juneau presents the 13th annual Capital Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.; Monthly update from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce; and UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents "Uncharted: Stories of Scientists Navigating Disabilities, Chronic Conditions, and Potential Bias in STEM Careers" with Dr. Skylar Bayer on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Library.

Juneau Afternoon: Second Crossing Public Forum; Sustainability session on bears and trash; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum accessibility path ribbon-cutting

On today's program: Mendenhall Wetlands Study Group is hosting a Second Crossing Public Forum on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:00 p.m.; The Juneau Commission on Sustainability is having a public session on bears and trash on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Harborview Elementary; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new accessibility path on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications