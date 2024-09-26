Juneau Afternoon: Theatre in the Rough’s ‘Through the Roughing Glass’ Fundraiser; St. Vincent de Paul’s 14th annual Walk to End Poverty; Theater Alaska’s ‘Henvy V’

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau World Affairs Council presents Steve Niva; Captial Brewfest celebrates beverage makers; UAS Evening at Egan presents Dr. Skylar Bayer On this episode: Juneau World Affairs Council Speaker Series presents "The Middle East on Edge: Assessing the Prospects for a Regional War" with Professor Steven Niva on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 5:15 p.m.; The Rotary Club of Juneau presents the 13th annual Capital Brewfest on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.; Monthly update from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce; and UAS Evening at Egan lecture series presents "Uncharted: Stories of Scientists Navigating Disabilities, Chronic Conditions, and Potential Bias in STEM Careers" with Dr. Skylar Bayer on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. at the Egan Library.

Juneau Afternoon: Second Crossing Public Forum; Sustainability session on bears and trash; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum accessibility path ribbon-cutting On today's program: Mendenhall Wetlands Study Group is hosting a Second Crossing Public Forum on Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:00 p.m.; The Juneau Commission on Sustainability is having a public session on bears and trash on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Harborview Elementary; Jensen-Olsen Arboretum will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new accessibility path on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 1:00 p.m.