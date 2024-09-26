Juneau Afternoon: Theatre in the Rough’s ‘Through the Roughing Glass’ Fundraiser; St. Vincent de Paul’s 14th annual Walk to End Poverty; Theater Alaska’s ‘Henvy V’

On this episode:
- Theatre in the Rough’s “THROUGH THE ROUGHING GLASS” is a fashion show, silent auction, and costume sale and a fundraiser for Housing First’s Forget-Me-Not Manor happening Saturday, Sept. 28 at McPhetres Hall.
- Theater Alaska opens Shakespeare’s “Henry V” on Friday, Sept. 27, for a run around various locations in Juneau through Oct. 20.
- St. Vincent de Paul’s Friends of the Poor Walk is Saturday, Sept. 28 with the start at 9:00 a.m. at the Thrift Store at 9151 Glacier Hwy.
