Juneau Afternoon: Master Carver David Boxley; Musician Nico Fuentes; JV Corp celebrates 50 years in Juneau

On today’s program:
- Nico Fuentes in “A Concert for a Cause” at the Filipino Community Hall on Saturday, Sept. 21
- David Boxley will present “Tsimshian Art” as part of the SHI Fall Lecture series
- Jesuit Volunteer Corp celebrates 50 years of placing volunteers at social services agencies in Juneau
