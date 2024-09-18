Juneau Afternoon: Master Carver David Boxley; Musician Nico Fuentes; JV Corp celebrates 50 years in Juneau

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Wearable Art; Skate to Eliminate Cancer; SHI Lecture with Preston Singletary On this episode the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council previews the 2024 Wearable Art "Neon Apocalypse" happening September 21 & 22, plus Cancer Connection's Skate to Eliminate Cancer, and artist Preston Singletary on his upcoming SHI Lecture Series presentation "Eagle’s Journey with Raven."

Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective, 'Cruise Boom' to air on PBS, National Concussion Awareness Day, USDA Forest Service On this episode the Juneau musicians known as Muskeg Collective are on tour in Ireland and share adventures in touring. The documentary "Cruise Boom" about tourism in Sitka begins airing on PBS, plus information and resources on National Concussion Awareness Day, and the USDA Forest Service with updates on the Tongass Forest Revision Plan and a new subsistence dashboard.