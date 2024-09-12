Juneau Afternoon: Muskeg Collective, ‘Cruise Boom’ to air on PBS, National Concussion Awareness Day, USDA Forest Service

On today’s program:
- Juneau’s own Muskeg Collective calls in live from Ireland to share adventures in music touring
- An interview with Ellen Frankenstein whose film “Cruise Boom” will air on PBS and KTOO 360 TV
- Bartlett specialists share important resources in support of National Concussion Awareness Day on September 20
- USDA Forest Service on the Tongass Forest Revision Plan and a new subsistence dashboard
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.