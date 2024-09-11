Juneau Afternoon: ‘Romantische’ from Con Brio Chamber Series to play Saturday, September 14

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Cure for Cade walkathon, TV all-ages production camp, Mudrooms is back, and 'Pickles & Onions' art show On this episode Emma and Dylan Jobsis discuss the upcoming walkathon for their son, Cade, who was born with an ultra-rare genetic disease, plus Juneau Live! offers an all-ages TV production camp, Mudrooms is back, and a chat with the artists from the "Pickles & Onions" art show.

Juneau Afternoon: AK Hip Hop Showcase, playreading fundraiser from Theatre in the Rough, and Douglas Candidate Forum Conversations today include a preview of the AK Hip-Hop Showcase with organizer and hip-hop artist WORDPLAY, plus Theatre in the Rough presents a series of play readings, "Rough Reads," to support the Flood Relief Fund, and Ed Schoenfeld with information on the upcoming Douglas Candidate Forum.