Juneau Afternoon: ‘Romantische’ from Con Brio Chamber Series to play Saturday, September 14

On today’s program:
- Preview of Con Brio Chamber Series’ upcoming concert “Romantische” with Doug Smith and William Todd Hunt
- Election preview with KTOO’s Clarise Larson and Adelyn Baxter
- The Medicare and Social Security seminar is open to the public on Friday, September 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
