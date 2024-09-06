Juneau Afternoon: Cure for Cade walkathon, TV all-ages production camp, Mudrooms is back, and ‘Pickles & Onions’ art show

On today’s program:
- Cure for Cade walkathon on Saturday, September 7, at Mendenhall Mall from Noon to 5:00 p.m.
- Juneau Live TV Production Camp for all ages (adults and families) begins September 17
- Mudrooms is back! The seven-person, seven-minute storytelling community event begins again this month with workshops and more
- “Pickles & Onions” art show from Christine Carpenter and Hollis Kitchin
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
