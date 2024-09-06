Juneau Afternoon: Cure for Cade walkathon, TV all-ages production camp, Mudrooms is back, and ‘Pickles & Onions’ art show

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: AK Hip Hop Showcase, playreading fundraiser from Theatre in the Rough, and Douglas Candidate Forum Conversations today include a preview of the AK Hip-Hop Showcase with organizer and hip-hop artist WORDPLAY, plus Theatre in the Rough presents a series of play readings, "Rough Reads," to support the Flood Relief Fund, and Ed Schoenfeld with information on the upcoming Douglas Candidate Forum.

Juneau Afternoon: Suicide Prevention Month, Marie Darlin prize awardee Scott Burton, Avery Skaggs First Friday opening On this episode the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition shares events and resources as part of National Suicide Prevention Month, plus a chat with Scott Burton, awardee of the $5,000 Marie Darlin prize from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, and a First Friday preview with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council highlighting the upcoming Avery Skaggs gallery show.