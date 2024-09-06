KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Cure for Cade walkathon, TV all-ages production camp, Mudrooms is back, and ‘Pickles & Onions’ art show

by

“Pickles & Onions” art show from artists Christine Carpenter and Hollis Kitchen, running at Alaska Robotics for September (Flyer via Christine Carpenter)

Cade Jobsis
(Photo from Emma Jobsis)
Juneau Live TV Production Camp for all ages (adults and families) begins September 17

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

