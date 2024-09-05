Juneau Afternoon: AK Hip Hop Showcase, playreading fundraiser from Theatre in the Rough, and Douglas Candidate Forum

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon: Suicide Prevention Month, Marie Darlin prize awardee Scott Burton, Avery Skaggs First Friday opening On this episode the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition shares events and resources as part of National Suicide Prevention Month, plus a chat with Scott Burton, awardee of the $5,000 Marie Darlin prize from the Juneau-Douglas City Museum, and a First Friday preview with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council highlighting the upcoming Avery Skaggs gallery show.

Juneau Afternoon: Whiskey Class album release party, Juneau Lyric Opera's 'Who's Your Diva?' fundraiser, and Central Labor Council's annual Labor Day picnic On today's episode, Liz Snyder from Whiskey Class discuss their new album, "I Get It" and the album release party at The Alaskan, plus Juneau Lyric Opera's "Who's Your Diva?" fundraiser, and a preview of the Annual Labor Day picnic from the Central Labor Council.