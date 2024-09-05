Juneau Afternoon: AK Hip Hop Showcase, playreading fundraiser from Theatre in the Rough, and Douglas Candidate Forum

On today’s program:
- AK Hip Hop Showcase preview with event producer and artist WORDPLAY
- Friday, September 6 at 9:00 p.m. a The Crystal Saloon
- Friday, September 6 at 9:00 p.m. a The Crystal Saloon
- “Rough Reads” a new event from Theatre in the Rough, is serving as a fundraiser for the recent glacier overflow flooding
- Four plays presented beginning Thursday, September 12 at McPhetres Hall
- Four plays presented beginning Thursday, September 12 at McPhetres Hall
- Douglas Candidate Forum via Friends of Douglas, Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m. at the Douglas Library
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.