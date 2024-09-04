Juneau Afternoon: Suicide Prevention Month, Marie Darlin prize awardee Scott Burton, Avery Skaggs First Friday opening

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Whiskey Class album release party, Juneau Lyric Opera's 'Who's Your Diva?' fundraiser, and Central Labor Council's annual Labor Day picnic On today's episode, Liz Snyder from Whiskey Class discuss their new album, "I Get It" and the album release party at The Alaskan, plus Juneau Lyric Opera's "Who's Your Diva?" fundraiser, and a preview of the Annual Labor Day picnic from the Central Labor Council.

Juneau Afternoon: Perseverance Theatre opens world premiere play 'Cold Case' by Cathy Tagnak Rexford On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Perseverance Theatre's creative team and actors discuss the world premiere production of "Cold Case." The play will be presented in Juneau and Anchorage. Also, updates from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce and information on the Sitka Jazz Tour coming to Juneau this Labor Day.