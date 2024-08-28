Juneau Afternoon: Con Brio Chamber Series, “Dirty Dancing” live music event, and UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer

On today’s program:
- Con Brio Chamber Series “Tour de Force” with Elena Levi and Ben Holtz on Saturday, August 31
- “Dirty Dancing” Live Music & Movie Event at the Goldtown Drive-In on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31
- UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer with updates on UAS fall events
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.