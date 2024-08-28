KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Con Brio Chamber Series, “Dirty Dancing” live music event, and UAS Chancellor Dr. Aparna Palmer

by

The student lounge is the central gathering space at UAS’ new natural science building, Áakʼw Tá Hít (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

