KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: The National Endowment for Arts Chair visits Juneau, Spruce Root’s Path to Prosperity Program, and SEARHC on keeping kids healthy as the school year begins

by

Spruce Root Path to Prosperity awardee Holly Rose Adams at Muskeg Munchkins Baby Boutique (Photo from Holly Rose Adams)

On today’s program:

Spruce Root Path to Prosperity awardee Muskeg Munchkins Baby Boutique (Photo from Holly Rose Adams)
National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson meets with local artists and groups at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on Friday, August 23, 2024 (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

