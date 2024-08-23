Juneau Afternoon: The National Endowment for Arts Chair visits Juneau, Spruce Root’s Path to Prosperity Program, and SEARHC on keeping kids healthy as the school year begins

On today’s program:
- SEARHC back-to-school health with Dr. Cate Buley
- Spruce Root’s Path to Prosperity program
- The National Endowment of the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson visits Juneau as part of a statewide tour
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.