Juneau Afternoon: National Breastfeeding Month, Harvest Fair, and Chef Pati Jinich

- SEARHC, Bartlett Beginnings, and Juneau Family Birth Center on National Breastfeeding Month
- Juneau Community Garden hosts the annual Harvest Fair on Saturday, August 24
- James Beard-winning chef Pati Jinich, in conversation with Tasaha Elizarde, Aims Villanueva, and Melvin Cristobal about Filipino culture and food here in Juneau
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
