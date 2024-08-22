KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: National Breastfeeding Month, Harvest Fair, and Chef Pati Jinich

by

SEARHC, Bartlett Beginnings, and Juneau Family Birth Center hosted a Lactation Resource Fair on August 3, 2024, to connect families with resources to support their breastfeeding journeys. (photo via SEARHC)

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Family Fish Camp, Kicks to Cure JM, and Trucks N' Stuff

Conversations on this episode preview events happening around Juneau the weekend of August 24 & 25 including Kicks to Cure JM, a fundraiser and awareness around juvenile myositis, the 4th Annual Family Fish Camp, and CBJ Parks and Recreation's Trucks N' Stuff.

Tyson Davis plays with the band Blackwater Railroad Company, in July of 2019 in Juneau. (File photo KTOO)

Juneau Afternoon: MusicAlaska wants to hear your magical music moments, plus Blackwater Railroad Company and updates from the Juneau Public Libraries

Conversations on this episode include MusicAlaska looking for Alaska music stories and memories from fans or music makers, plus Blackwater Railroad Company plays the Crystal Saloon this weekend and will feature music from their new album which was recorded in Juneau, and upcoming events preview with the Juneau Public Libraries.

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska State Library programs, Marc Wheeler's ice cream cookbook

On this episode, the Alaska State Library outlines programming including the Talking Book Center and the SLED research databases, plus Marc Wheeler, former owner of Coppa, shares his new website cookbook of ice cream recipes, plus stories on ice cream basics and Juneau's ice cream history.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications