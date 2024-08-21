KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: Family Fish Camp, Kicks to Cure JM, and Trucks N’ Stuff

by

CBJ Parks and Recreation Month of Play continues with Trucks N’ Stuff on Saturday, August 24, at Dimond Park.

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

