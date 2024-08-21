Juneau Afternoon: Family Fish Camp, Kicks to Cure JM, and Trucks N’ Stuff

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Juneau Afternoon: MusicAlaska wants to hear your magical music moments, plus Blackwater Railroad Company and updates from the Juneau Public Libraries Conversations on this episode include MusicAlaska looking for Alaska music stories and memories from fans or music makers, plus Blackwater Railroad Company plays the Crystal Saloon this weekend and will feature music from their new album which was recorded in Juneau, and upcoming events preview with the Juneau Public Libraries.

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska State Library programs, Marc Wheeler's ice cream cookbook On this episode, the Alaska State Library outlines programming including the Talking Book Center and the SLED research databases, plus Marc Wheeler, former owner of Coppa, shares his new website cookbook of ice cream recipes, plus stories on ice cream basics and Juneau's ice cream history.