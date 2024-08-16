Juneau Afternoon: MusicAlaska wants to hear your magical music moments, plus Blackwater Railroad Company and updates from the Juneau Public Libraries

On today’s program:
- The Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative / MusicAlaska is looking for musicians and others to submit their favorite memories and stories
- Blackwater Railroad Company is playing this weekend in Juneau highlighting the album they recorded and mixed in town last winter
- Updates from the Juneau Public Library
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
