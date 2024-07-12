Juneau Afternoon: Delta Music Makers, Aukeman Triathlon, Last Chance Mining Museum, Theater Alaska’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’

On today’s program:
- Aukeman Triathlon coming August 4
- Last Chance Mining Museum summer update
- Canadian community band Delta Music Makers to play with Juneau Community Band on Sunday, July 14
- Actors from Theater Alaska’s Pride & Prejudice which closes this weekend on July 14
