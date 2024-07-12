KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Delta Music Makers, Aukeman Triathlon, Last Chance Mining Museum, Theater Alaska’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’

Delta Music Makers Flyer

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

