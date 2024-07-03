Juneau Afternoon: First Friday events, plus a preview of the Master Gardener’s Garden Tour 2024

On today’s program:
- Sharon Price of Mudchild Ceramics chats about her First Friday show at Kindred Post
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Arts Round-Up for July
- A preview of the Southeast Alaska Master Gardener 2024 Garden Tour happening July 13
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.