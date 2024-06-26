Juneau Afternoon: Spruce Root business development competition, Chamber award nominations open, and a preview of the 3rd Annual Master’s Faire

On today’s program:
- Chamber of Commerce monthly update
- Spruce Root Path to Prosperity business competition
- Deadline to apply: June 30
- Master’s Faire is happening Saturday, June 29
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.