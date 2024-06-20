Juneau Afternoon: ‘MixCast’ musical theatre night, plus the ‘Fools Run…’ is back, and the NOAA Large Whale Entanglement Program

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Juneau Afternoon: 'Pretendians' podcast, SHI Multilingual Audio Dictionary, 'Mom's Unhinged' On this episode: a conversation with the hosts of the new podcast "Pretendians" from Canadaland media, plus a look at the new Multilingual Audio Dictionary from Sealaska Heritage Institute, and a preview of the comedy show "Mom's Unhinged."