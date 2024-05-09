Culture Rich Conversations: Exploring the relationship between Black Alaskans and food

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests explore the relationship between Black Alaskans and food.

From soul food to BBQ and everything in between, the Black community is passionate about what they put on their plates. Today’s guests discuss why using real ingredients instead of over-processed food in every meal is so important.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

