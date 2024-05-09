KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations: Exploring the relationship between Black Alaskans and food

by

Host Christina Michelle and Al Wilson have a candid discussion about the hottest topics in Black culture today

Thursday, May 9, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests explore the relationship between Black Alaskans and food. 

From soul food to BBQ and everything in between, the Black community is passionate about what they put on their plates. Today’s guests discuss why using real ingredients instead of over-processed food in every meal is so important. 

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show
with assistance from Cheryl Snyder, Bostin Christopher, and Erin Tripp.

