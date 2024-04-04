Juneau Afternoon: “History and Future of Yéil Koowú, Ravenstail Weaving” with Lily Hope and Rae Mills

On today’s program:
- Weavers and teachers Lily Hope and Rae Mills in an extended interview on the upcoming event “History and Future of Yéil Koowú, Ravenstail Weaving” on Tuesday, April 30, at Centennial Hall
- Travis Clark Morris of Clark Handcrafted on his First Friday event at Kindred Post (145 South Franklin St.) on Friday, April 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
