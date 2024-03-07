Juneau Afternoon: Seasoned Juneau musicians debut new classical group The Icefield Quartet

On today’s program:
- Con Brio Chamber Series presents “Music of the Holocene” with the Icefield Quartet at the Crystal Saloon this Saturday, March 9
- Tongass Trout Unlimited presents the “Fly Film Tour 2024” on Friday, March 8 at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall
- The Alaska Film Initiative, a new community group to start the conversation about re-establishing a film incentive in Alaska
- Juneau Live! and their upcoming “Showrunner Camp” beginning Monday, March 18
- Upcoming holistic running camps for middle and high school youth from Lynn Canal Adventures
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.