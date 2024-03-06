KTOO

Juneau Afternoon | Songwriters on Songwriters

Songwriters on Songwriters: Josh Fortenbery and Taylor Dallas Vidic

by

Josh Fortenbery in Studio 2K during Songwriters on Songwriters during Juneau Afternoon (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Full interview:

Josh Fortenbery is a Juneau-based musician who performs with local groups like Muskeg Collective and Taking Care of Bluegrass. On this episode of Songwriters on Songwriters, Fortenbery talks about his new album “No Such Thing as Forever,” which releases on Friday. Fellow Juneau artist Taylor Dallas Vidic and Fortenbery discuss their musical influences and songwriting processes.

Songwriters on Songwriters is an ongoing series of live studio conversations between a featured singer-songwriter interviewed by another singer-songwriter on Juneau Afternoon. The series features a combination of live in-studio and recorded performances, along with a discussion about the creation of the music and the artist’s career. For other episodes in the series, visit the Songwriters on Songwriters page.

Josh Fortenbery (Photo credit Annie Bartholomew)
Josh Fortenbery (Photo credit Annie Bartholomew)

On today’s program:

  • Josh Fortenbery deep dives with fellow songwriter Taylor Dallas Vidic about his new album “No Such Thing as Forever,” which releases on Friday, March 8, 2024.
  • Songs heard during the broadcast:
    • “Sewing the Same Seam”
    • “Siblings” (live studio performance)
    • “Honey”
    • “Bitter” (live studio performance with Taylor Dallas Vidic)
    • “Another Existential Crisis”
  • More on Josh at www.joshfortenbery.com
  • More on Taylor at www.taylorvidic.com

