Juneau Afternoon: Performing arts photographer Cam Byrnes’ 35-year retrospective to open at Juneau Artists Gallery

On today’s program:
- Photographer Cam Byrnes – 35 years of photographing performing arts groups in Juneau at the Juneau Artists Gallery
- Discovery Southeast summer programs preview
- First Friday preview and Arts Round-up with the JAHC
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.