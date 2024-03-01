Culture Rich Conversations: ‘Invisible Generals’ author Doug Melville

Cover of “Invisible Generals” by Doug Melville

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they conclude their celebration of Black History Month with an in-depth conversation with Doug Melville, author of “Invisible Generals.”

Host Christina Michelle and Melville discuss the details of his journey in uncovering the truth of his family’s history and their groundbreaking contribution to de-segregating America’s military. From America’s first Black generals to the Tuskegee Airman in World War II including paving the way for women in the airforce.



From the author’s website:

One of today’s most innovative and sought-out voices in diversity, equity, and inclusion, Doug Melville, CEO of Jodie AI, is a celebrated author and three-time TEDx speaker. He has been featured prominently in the media, including CBS Saturday Morning, TIME, The Daily Show, The Guardian, The Breakfast Club, and The Washington Post, and is also a Forbes.com contributor.

A fifth-generation leader, Doug Melville’s family has worked under ten different presidential administrations to advance the safety, equality, and fair treatment of all Americans. Throughout his career, he has served as the global head of diversity for a major international holding company and top 10 global creative agency. His first book, INVISIBLE GENERALS: Rediscovering Family Legacy, and a Quest to Honor America’s First Black Generals (Simon & Schuster) debuted November 2023 as an Amazon #1 Best-Selling New Release, and has since become the subject of a PBS NewsHour Classroom Daily News Lesson. To learn more, visit DougMelville.com and follow @DougMelville on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Doug Melville (photo by Keith Major)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

