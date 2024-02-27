Juneau Afternoon: Nude and Rude Revue, Key Campaign rallies, and photographer Ben Huff wraps the ‘Cooler Seasons, Warming World’ series at the State Museum

On today’s program:
- KTOO’s Katie Anastas about Juneau School District budget issues and recent decisions
- Alaska State Museum’s fall/winter speaker series: “Cooler Seasons – Warming World” with this week’s speaker, photographer Ben Huff
- Preview of the Key Campaign’s march and rally tomorrow in support of disability issues
- The Nude and Rude Revue is on tour and will be playing Juneau this weekend, March 1 and 2
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.