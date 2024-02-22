Culture Rich Conversations: ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

Thursday, February 22, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, the celebration of Black History Month continues by conversing with the NAACP of Anchorage about “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”



Host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss the origins of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” From their historical influence to today’s current controversy, Christina Michelle and the NAACP of Anchorage take an unflinching look at the truth of Black culture and American history.

Guests:

Cheryl Cox Williams

(Photos courtesy of Cheryl Cox Williams) Edward Wesley

(Photo courtesy of Edward Wesley)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

