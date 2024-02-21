Juneau Afternoon: UAS School of Education online graduate program ranks in the top 10% of programs in the United States

On today’s program:
- Non-profit REACH shares about their work helping individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities thrive in our community
- Updates from the Juneau Police Department
- A chat with Dr. Carlee Simon from the UAS School of Education, which was just named in the top 10 percent of all online graduate education programs
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.