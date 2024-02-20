Juneau Afternoon: Upcoming sustainability Q&A sessions plus Mountainside Open Mic nights return for 2024

On today’s program:
- The Juneau Commission on Sustainability and CBJ Engineering & Public Works is hosting two community Q&A sessions:
- Tuesday, February 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Valley Library
- Thursday, March 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library
- Meetings are also available via Zoom. Check the CBJ calendar for links and information
- Recordings will also be posted on the CBJ YouTube page
- Mountainside Open Mic nights are back for 2024
- Open mics will run Wednesday evenings from February 21 through April 3 at the Rookery in Downtown Juneau
- All ages and all genres are welcome
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts around 7:00 p.m.
- More information is available via Facebook or TinyURL.com/MountainsideOpenMic
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.