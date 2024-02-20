Juneau Afternoon: Upcoming sustainability Q&A sessions plus Mountainside Open Mic nights return for 2024

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

The Juneau Commission on Sustainability and CBJ Engineering & Public Works is hosting two community Q&A sessions: Tuesday, February 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Valley Library Thursday, March 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library Meetings are also available via Zoom. Check the CBJ calendar for links and information Recordings will also be posted on the CBJ YouTube page





Mountainside Open Mic nights are back for 2024 Open mics will run Wednesday evenings from February 21 through April 3 at the Rookery in Downtown Juneau All ages and all genres are welcome Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts around 7:00 p.m. More information is available via Facebook or TinyURL.com/MountainsideOpenMic





