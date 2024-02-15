Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part two

Thursday, February 15, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Black History Month by giving us part two of last week’s discussion about Black love! Host Christina Michelle and her guests are back to wrap things up!

Last week, Christina Michelle and her guests opened up about their Black love journeys here in Alaska. This week, the conversation goes even deeper and explores how understanding love languages can determine the longevity of a loving and long-lasting relationship.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

