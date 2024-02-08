Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part one

Thursday, February 8, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Black love and relationships in Alaska! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about their Black love journey and the pros and cons of this Black-lived experience in Alaska.

From guests who are single to a couple with 43 years of marriage to someone in between, this episode gives a first-hand look at how, in Alaska, “the odds are good, but the goods are odd.”

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK

