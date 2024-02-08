KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations

Culture Rich Conversations: Black love, part one

by

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Thursday, February 8, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Black love and relationships in Alaska! Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation about their Black love journey and the pros and cons of this Black-lived experience in Alaska.

From guests who are single to a couple with 43 years of marriage to someone in between, this episode gives a first-hand look at how, in Alaska, “the odds are good, but the goods are odd.”      

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show
with assistance from Cheryl Snyder, Bostin Christopher, and Erin Tripp.

