KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Jazz Fest plus “An Evening of Romance,” Manifesting with Julie Peters, and Juneau Audubon’s “When Whales Die” presentation

by

“An Evening of Romance” with Danielle Talamantes, Monday, February 12. Presented by Juneau Jazz and Classics. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Talamantes)

Wednesday, February 7 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: "The War of the Worlds"

Conversations today: "8 Keys for Adults with FASD" playing at the Gold Town Theater this week, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's upcoming radio drama "The War of the Worlds," seasonal updates from Trail Mix, and Tongass Voices.

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau's Got Talent and February First Friday events

Conversations today include Juneau's Got Talent fundraiser event for Juneau Dance Theatre, plus First Friday events from Teri Tibbett and Tina Halvorson.

Culture Rich Conversations - KTOO, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Culture Rich Conversations: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & Black History Month

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association they are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and starting the conversation regarding Black History Month.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications