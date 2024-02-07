Juneau Afternoon: Juneau Jazz Fest plus “An Evening of Romance,” Manifesting with Julie Peters, and Juneau Audubon’s “When Whales Die” presentation

On today’s program:
- Preview of the first Juneau Jazz Fest happening February 8-10
- Juneau Jazz and Classics upcoming concert “An Evening of Romance” on February 12
- A deeper dive with manifesting coach Julie Peters
- Juneau Audubon’s presentation of “When Whales Die” on Thursday, February 8
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.