Culture Rich Conversations: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. & Black History Month

February 1, 2024 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and start the conversation regarding Black History Month. Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an open and honest conversation as they reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and impact and share how they are celebrating Black History Month here in Alaska.

After an exceptional MLK service on January 15 organized by Ms. Sherry Patterson and the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, our host moves the conversation forward with her special guests while sharing upcoming events honoring Black History Month.

Guests:

Jasmine Smith (Photo courtesy of Jasmine Smith) Lance Mitchell (Photo courtesy of Lance Mitchell)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

