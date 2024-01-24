KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Platypus-Con, Death with Dessert, and KTOO’s Weather and Climate Reporter Anna Canny

by

Ed Schoenfeld and Betsy Longenbaugh’s Death with Desserts begins February 3, 2024 (Photo Courtesy of True Crime Alaska)

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

