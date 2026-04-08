Folk Fest: Carey Seward & The Sizz | Air Jazz new music and talk at Sealaska

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Juneau Afternoon Folk Fest week featuring live music with Carey Seward & The Sizz, plus Air Jazz shares some new tracks and discusses his upcoming talk “Modern Village” on Monday, April 13, as part of the Sealaska Heritage Spring Lecture Series.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp, Mikko Wilson & Megan Riordan.