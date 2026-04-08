KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Folk Fest: Carey Seward & The Sizz | Air Jazz new music and talk at Sealaska

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Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Juneau Afternoon Folk Fest week featuring live music with Carey Seward & The Sizz, plus Air Jazz shares some new tracks and discusses his upcoming talk “Modern Village” on Monday, April 13, as part of the Sealaska Heritage Spring Lecture Series.

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Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp, Mikko Wilson & Megan Riordan.

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