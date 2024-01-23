Juneau Afternoon: The Alaska Myth Podcast, 100 Women Who Care Juneau, and Elizabeth Siddon’s upcoming Fireside Chat

On today’s program:
- The Alaska Myth Podcast – A new podcast unraveling a different settler myth on each episode
Brahms Begins – Juneau Symphony’s latest concert this weekend
(SYMPHONY HAS BEEN CANCELED THIS WEEKEND)
- 100 Women Who Care Juneau meeting group Wednesday. January 24
- Fireside Chats: On thin ice: Alaska’s fisheries in a changing climate this Friday, January 26 at UAS
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.