Juneau Afternoon: Winter Fire Faculty Showcase at Evening at Egan finale; Juneau’s Got Talent audition information

On today’s program:
- Juneau’s Got Talent upcoming auditions preview
- Evening at Egan: “UAS Creative Showcase” with Emily Wall, Ernestine Hayes, Lily Hope, and Carin Silkaitis
- KTOO’s audio ID creation with Ed Littlefield and Jeana Varney
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.