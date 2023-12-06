Juneau Afternoon: Winter Fire Faculty Showcase at Evening at Egan finale; Juneau’s Got Talent audition information

“Fig” by Emily Wall

December 6, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:





Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.