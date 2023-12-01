Juneau Afternoon: “Alaska Ink” group show from ten Juneau printmakers; Juneau Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker”

On today’s program:
- Alaska Ink – A group show by ten Juneau printmakers
- Jim Heumann, Fumi Matsumoto, and Jessica Hahnlan share about the process of printmaking and discuss the show “Alaska Ink,” running December 1-29 at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. With an opening reception during Gallery Walk, Friday, December 1, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Juneau Dance Theatre’s “Nutcracker”
- Running Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, December 1, 2, 3.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.