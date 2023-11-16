Culture Rich Conversations: The Black Thanksgiving season

Thursday, November 16, 2023 — Full Episode

Thanksgiving is one week away, and many of us are preparing to celebrate. But does the holiday mean the same to the Black community as it does to other Americans? On today’s Culture Rich Conversations, Host Christina Michelle and her guests Dr. John Quary and Jamie Davis discuss Thanksgiving in the Black community, from what the holiday meant to ancestors to favorite recipes today.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

