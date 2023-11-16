KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations | Juneau Afternoon

Culture Rich Conversations: The Black Thanksgiving season

by

Thursday, November 16, 2023 — Full Episode

Thanksgiving is one week away, and many of us are preparing to celebrate.  But does the holiday mean the same to the Black community as it does to other Americans?  On today’s Culture Rich Conversations, Host Christina Michelle and her guests Dr. John Quary and Jamie Davis discuss Thanksgiving in the Black community, from what the holiday meant to ancestors to favorite recipes today.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
NPR
RSS


Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: Black culture and American politics

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and her guests have an informative and unflinching conversation as they discuss the current state and the history of the Black community and its relationship with American politics.   

Culture Rich Conversations: November hot topics in Black culture

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer have an honest and entertaining conversation on November's hot topics in Black culture.   

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors - The Bluest Eye

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association the series on banned books written by Black authors continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss "The Bluest Eye" written by Toni Morrison.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications