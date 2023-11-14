Juneau Afternoon: “Cinderella” opens this weekend, plus Thanksgiving food baskets, community dinner, and vendors from Public Market

On today’s program:
- Theater at Latitude 58 partners with Flory Dryden Middle School for the production of “Cinderella”
- St. Vincent de Paul’s Thanksgiving food baskets for 2023
- To sign up for a Thanksgiving food basket, call 907-789-5535
- To volunteer to help with distribution, call 907-209-0799
- Salvation Army with a preview of Thanksgiving and other seasonal events
- To volunteer to help with red kettles or other Salvation Army needs, call 907-586-2136
- Public Market vendor preview with Perseverance Theatre, Jensen-Olsen Arboretum, artist Christine Kleinhenz, Montessori’s adolescent program, and Downtown Disc
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
