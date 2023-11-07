Juneau Afternoon: Previews of “Displaced,” “11:11 Wish Come True” Cabaret, and November’s Mudrooms

On today’s program:
- Mudrooms – A preview of the November 14 show & theme, plus a look at the experience of being a storyteller and the various ways to get support in being a storyteller
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s “11:11 Wish Come True Cabaret” happening Saturday, November 11 at the Crystal Saloon
- “Displaced” – Eight storytellers/poets/musicians on diaspora, displacement, and identity happening November 8 at Crystal Saloon
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.