Culture Rich Conversations: November hot topics in Black culture

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer have an honest and entertaining conversation on November’s hot topics in Black culture.
From Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir revelations and Jay-Z’s five-hundred-thousand dinner to first date restaurant choice etiquette, Christina Michelle and Natasha share their thoughts and opinions as well as their insights into everything happening in entertainment and Black culture this month!
Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.