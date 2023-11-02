Culture Rich Conversations: November hot topics in Black culture

November 2, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer have an honest and entertaining conversation on November’s hot topics in Black culture.

From Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir revelations and Jay-Z’s five-hundred-thousand dinner to first date restaurant choice etiquette, Christina Michelle and Natasha share their thoughts and opinions as well as their insights into everything happening in entertainment and Black culture this month!

Culture Rich Conversations

Host Christina Michelle

(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO) Natasha Boozer, Producer of Culture Rich Conversation on KTOO (photo courtesy of Natasha Boozer)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

