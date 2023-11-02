KTOO

Service outages in Gustavus

Culture Rich Conversations | Juneau Afternoon

Culture Rich Conversations: November hot topics in Black culture

by

November 2, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, Host Christina Michelle and Producer Natasha Boozer have an honest and entertaining conversation on November’s hot topics in Black culture.   

From Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir revelations and Jay-Z’s five-hundred-thousand dinner to first date restaurant choice etiquette, Christina Michelle and Natasha share their thoughts and opinions as well as their insights into everything happening in entertainment and Black culture this month! 

Culture Rich Conversations Host Christina Michelle at the mic in Studio 2K at KTOO(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)
Culture Rich Conversations
Host Christina Michelle
(Cheryl Snyder/KTOO)
Natasha Boozer, Producer of Culture Rich Conversation on KTOO (photo courtesy of Natasha Boozer)

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
NPR
RSS


Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors - The Bluest Eye

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association the series on banned books written by Black authors continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss "The Bluest Eye" written by Toni Morrison.

Culture Rich Conversations: Domestic violence prevention through education

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month; Host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss the importance of teaching prevention in an effort to end domestic violence in America.

Culture Rich Conversations: A conversation with Trina Lynch Jackson

Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association welcome guest Trina Lynch Jackson! Host Christina Michelle and her guest discuss Trina’s Uncle Charles and his legacy as well as her new life here in Juneau and her new book entitled, “The Forget Me Not Chronicles, Volume 1.”

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications