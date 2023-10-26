KTOO

Culture Rich Conversations | Juneau Afternoon

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors – The Bluest Eye

by

October 26, 2023 — Edited Episode
note: this episode had some audio difficulties in the first part of the show

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, the banned books written by Black authors series continues.  Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss the second book in this series, “The Bluest Eye,” written by Toni Morrison. 

Christina Michelle and her guests have an introspective and engaging conversation about the main themes of race, social class, and gender, as well as what it truly means to be beautiful. Today’s episode also takes an unflinching deep dive into the hard truths presented in this novel, while also exploring its cultural relevance that still exists today. 

Guests:

Marjorie Phoenix, Orlando, Florida

Kasheia Williams, Dallas, Texas

Kyndra Taril Gaines, Toledo, Ohio

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is an ongoing feature of Juneau Afternoon
and is produced in partnership with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show with assistance from Cheryl Snyder.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

