Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors – The Bluest Eye

October 26, 2023 — Edited Episode

note: this episode had some audio difficulties in the first part of the show

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, the banned books written by Black authors series continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss the second book in this series, “The Bluest Eye,” written by Toni Morrison.

Christina Michelle and her guests have an introspective and engaging conversation about the main themes of race, social class, and gender, as well as what it truly means to be beautiful. Today’s episode also takes an unflinching deep dive into the hard truths presented in this novel, while also exploring its cultural relevance that still exists today.

Guests:

Marjorie Phoenix, Orlando, Florida

Kasheia Williams, Dallas, Texas

Kyndra Taril Gaines, Toledo, Ohio

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:



